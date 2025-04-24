In a recent podcast appearance, OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue made a bold claim that has since sparked widespread discussion: drinking pineapple juice can prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs). This assertion, made during a candid conversation on a popular podcast, has left many listeners questioning the validity of such a statement. In the podcast, Bonnie Blue was asked, “'You ever get, like, infections from these men? Like, UTIs and s***?” To this Bonnie Blue answered, “No, I take cranberry vitamins, drink a lot of pineapple juice.” As the conversation around this claim continues to gain traction, it's essential to examine the scientific evidence surrounding the consumption of pineapple juice and its potential effects on sexual health. Are there any health benefits to drinking pineapple juice that could contribute to STI prevention? Bonnie Blue vs Lily Phillips: Meet the OnlyFans Creators Stirring Controversies in a Bid To Break ‘World Record’ for Sleeping With Most Men (Watch Videos).

Bonnie Blue Claims She Doesn't Gets STIs By Drinking Pineapple Juice

🚨Doctor debunks Bonnie Blue claims she 'doesn't get STIs' because she drinks 'pineapple juice and eats vitamins' - despite her 1,000 men sex stunt Doctors have hit out at OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue after she revealed her methods for preventing sexually transmitted infections… pic.twitter.com/JDmnojui9g — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) April 24, 2025

Benefits Of Pineapple Juice

Pineapple juice is the liquid extracted from the tropical fruit Ananas comosus, known for its sweet and tangy flavour. It's more than just a refreshing tropical drink; it's a powerhouse of nutrients that offers a wide range of health benefits. Extracted from the sweet and tangy flesh of the pineapple (Ananas comosus), this juice contains a unique combination of vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants that can promote overall health and well-being. Food for Sex and Boost Libido! 6 Best Foods To Improve Sex Drive, Enhance Sexual Health and Intimate Relationships.

Thanks to its high vitamin C content and other micronutrients like vitamin A, manganese and zinc, pineapple juice can help strengthen your immune defenses. It also contains natural anti-inflammatory compounds that may reduce the risk of infections and support faster recovery from illnesses. One of the most unique components of pineapple juice is bromelain, a group of enzymes found primarily in the pineapple stem and juice. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, bromelain is sometimes used as a natural remedy for joint pain and inflammatory conditions.

Does Pineapple Juice Prevent STIs?

While pineapple juice is undoubtedly nutritious and beneficial in various ways, there is currently no scientific evidence to support the claim that it can prevent STIs. It's important to understand that while a strong immune system can help the body fight off infections more effectively, this does not mean that any one food or drink including pineapple juice can prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases.

Although pineapple juice does not prevent STIs, a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can support the immune system and promote recovery from various infections.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).