Bonnie Blue is one of the most famous faces today. A 26-year-old from Nottinghamshire, Blue has become a mainstay of social media, with her blonde hair and blue eyes beaming out from Instagram and YouTube feeds. Her Instagram reels get millions of views, even if some still say, “Bonnie, who?” when her name is mentioned. Something similar happened when Channel 4 announced the documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story. Searches around ‘Bonnie Blue documentary,’ ‘Channel 4 Bonnie Blue documentary,’ ‘who is Bonnie Blue?’ ‘Bonnie Blue documentary link’ and more has sparked immense interest online. For the unversed, here we bring you details about the controversial adult star Bonnie Blue, her infamous ‘1,057 Men in 12 Hours’ viral stunt and her latest documentary available online for viewers to stream.

‘1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story’ Documentary Link

Channel 4 released a new documentary about Bonnie Blue, titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story. Aside from airing on TV, the docuvideo is also available online on the official website of Channel 4 for viewers to watch it from July 29, 2025.

OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Blue (@bonnie_blue_xox)

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is an adult content creator who earned internet notoriety after filming videos of herself sleeping with freshers during their first weeks at university and sharing them on her OnlyFans account. However, her biggest event was in January 2025 when she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, the inspiration for the title of her new Channel 4 documentary, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story. The OnlyFans star is also known for angering and abusing other women online, including by suggesting she likes to sleep with married men.

Controversial Adult Content Creator Bonnie Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Blue (@bonnie_blue_xox)

Bonnie Blue’s Infamous 1,057 Men in 12 Hours’ Viral Stunt

Bonnie Blue claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours in January, and reportedly filmed it all for her OnlyFans account, which has since been disabled after the platform banned her. Over time, the 26-year-old has appeared on various podcasts, streaming videos and more, sharing her ‘experience’ with her so-called ‘1000-men challenge.’ The Channel 4 documentary reportedly includes director Victoria Silver following Bonnie for six months, gathering footage of her in intimate scenes and was at her January marathon for a couple of hours. The documentary further shows the increasingly extreme lengths she will go for clicks and views.

Her explicit stunts sparked controversies and a lot of debate around empowerment vs pandering to male sexual fantasy. However, the adult content star doesn’t appear to be bothered about the backlash, often claiming to make millions of pounds monthly from her content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).