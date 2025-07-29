The Bonnie Blue mayhem isn’t stopping anytime soon. The adult star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is best known for staging extreme, explicit stunts. In January 2025, she claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, reportedly filming it all for her OnlyFans account, which has since been disabled after the platform banned her. Over time, she has appeared on various podcasts, streaming videos and more, sharing her ‘experience’ with her so-called ‘1000-men challenge.’ Now, a streaming platform has released a documentary on her with the show 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story. The documentary reportedly contains several graphic scenes. But where can one view the docudrama video online? Is it available on Netflix? With the latest release of the Bonnie Blue documentary, searches around ‘where to watch Bonnie Blue video,’ ‘Bonnie Blue documentary,’ ‘Bonnie Blue documentary on Netflix’ and more saw a significant rise.

Originally from Nottingham, the 26-year-old Bonnie Blue was making thousands of pounds a month on OnlyFans before she was banned following her alleged stunt of a 2,000-person ‘petting zoo’ event. As her fame rises, so do the questions about empowerment vs. pandering to male sexual fantasy. The Bonnie Blue documentary is sure to be controversial as it follows her for six months to find who she is and what she claims to stand for.

Is ‘1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story’ Streaming on Netflix?

No. Bonnie Blue’s documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story is not available on Netflix.

Where to Watch ‘1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story’ Video?

Bonnie Blue’s documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story is released on Channel 4, and viewers will be able to watch the video online on the channel’s official streaming platform from July 29 onwards. The docuvideo includes her journey, her controversial 100-men stunt and more. Viewers will also get to meet her mother, Sarah, who gushes about how proud she is of her daughter, “If you could earn £1m a month, you’d get your b*ts out.” The statement has gone viral online.

Bonnie Blue's Documentary

This should be interesting. Bonnie blues mum said morals go out the window when ur earning £1 million a month..... pic.twitter.com/1wn6DH9tBd — Lori (@LorraineMcCourt) July 28, 2025

Viewers tuning in to watch the docuvideo will receive an on-air warning about the content before the Bonnie Blue documentary airs on TV. It features multiple explicit scenes not normally seen on TV. The OnlyFans star is also known for angering and abusing other women online, including by suggesting she likes to sleep with married men.

