The OnlyFans community has been rocked by a fiery clash between two of its most talked-about stars, Sophie Rain and Bonnie Blue. Known for her “virgin OnlyFans” persona, 20-year-old Sophie Rain recently slammed Bonnie Blue, the controversial model and influencer, famous for record-breaking sexual challenges, events and provocative ads; later banned from OnlyFans. She made headlines for organising a record-breaking gangbang involving over 1,000 men. Sophie accused Bonnie of “ruining OnlyFans for everyone” and stripping the platform of its original message of female empowerment. The feud escalated after Bonnie’s ban from OnlyFans, with Sophie’s sharp criticism going viral. Bonnie Blue aka Tia Emma Billinger Top 7 Controversies: Unpacking the Adult Star’s Scandalous Moments and OnlyFans Content.

What Did Sophie Rain Say About Bonnie Blue?

In public statements to outlets like The Blast, Sophie Rain sharply condemned Bonnie Blue’s extreme content and viral stunts:

“It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, and she’s making a joke out of all of us.” Sophie argued that Bonnie’s record-breaking events—like her infamous 1,057‑sex‑partner claim and the proposed “petting zoo” in a glass box—had transformed OnlyFans into a spectacle rather than a platform for empowerment. “We built this space to take control of our bodies and make money on our terms, not to fake pregnancies, marriages, and throw cake at people in public.” “Brands don’t take us seriously anymore. Media doesn’t take us seriously,” she said. “I’m tired of having to explain that not all of us are doing circus acts for clicks.” Shophie Rain further added, “I would really like to know who is running her clown show.” “There are thousands of women making real money and supporting themselves through this,” Rain was quoted as saying as a way to remind critics that the platform has been a lifeline for many.

i hope one day she realizes the trauma she’s causing herself and so many women https://t.co/UybntkqFKl — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) June 10, 2025

Why Was Bonnie Blue Banned From OnlyFans?

OnlyFans permanently banned Bonnie Blue (real name Tia Billinger) largely due to her increasingly extreme “challenge” content, which violated the platform’s Acceptable Use Policy.

Record-smashing stunts: Bonnie claimed she slept with over 1,057 men in a single day, a stunt that led to the video being removed for concerns over age verification, releases, and violations of policy. Bonnie Blue 1000 People Viral Video: How Did OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Sleep With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours? Watch Her Reveal It All on Sofia Franklyn Podcast.

“Petting zoo” proposal: She announced a controversial event set in a glass box, where she'd be “tied up, gagged... no limits, no breaks” and accessible to 2,000 men. OnlyFans deemed this "extreme 'challenge' content" unacceptable.

Repeated rule-breaking: Despite earning around £600,000/month, these stunts—including faked arrests and public sex challenges - were deemed to have “crossed a line” beyond the platform's acceptable scope.

Sophie Rain Clarifies Whether She Had Any Role in Bonnie Blue’s OnlyFans Ban

a lot of people are saying i got her banned… as much as i don’t agree with her stunts, i would never advocate to deplatform or ban her. i hope she can have a chance to redeem herself. https://t.co/nOufzpaQdM — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) June 13, 2025

Bonnie Blue’s permanent ban from OnlyFans shows that even a platform built around adult content has its boundaries—boundaries she repeatedly pushed with increasingly outrageous and controversial stunts. While Sophie Rain has taken aim at Bonnie’s antics, accusing her of turning OnlyFans into a circus, it’s worth noting that Rain, too, profits from provocative content, just under a more carefully curated image. Ultimately, this feud highlights the blurred lines within the creator economy, where empowerment, exploitation, and attention-seeking often go hand in hand.

