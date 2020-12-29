The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, are racing to worldwide popularity. Anyone who is fond of music, are well acquainted with the South Korean boy band who never fail to make the headlines—be it their soulful song lyrics, or the members are achieving more and more success. Talking about BTS members, Kim Tae-hyung aka V’s birthday is tomorrow, December 30 and ARMY cannot keep calm for the 'V-Day.' The followers of Tae Tae have made huge arrangements to ensure the world witnesses their favourite K-Pop singer’s special day. Only a few hours to go and Tae-hyung is expected to take over the social media platforms with fans posting birthday messages and wishes for him. Ahead of V’s birthday, here we bring you some hot pictures of the singer, and solo music tracks for ARMYs delight.

The vocalist-dancer-actor, will turn 25 on December 30 and the fans are already on cloud nine. Chinese ARMY had given V a special birthday gift by featuring a birthday message on Burj Khalifa. Although fans were little disappointed when TC Calendar picked YouTuber PewDiePie Over V as Most Handsome Face 2020, ARMY was settled with Tae Tae being placed on the second spot. After all, V continues to rule the hearts of his followers, and nothing can change it. Much like the ARMY, we are thrilled too for ‘V-Day,’ considering the many things that K-Pop fans across the world have planned to make his birthday special.

Ahead of the big day, here we bring you some of his hot pictures and solo music releases and cover songs. While the holiday remix of Dynamite was every K-Pop fan’s mood, there are songs and videos of Tae Tae that will make you fall for him even more.

Did You Say V?

'ARMY Purple You'

Hotness!

Tae Tae!

Always a Poser!

Kim Tae-hyung Playlist:

Kim Tae-hyung's 'Sweet Night' Song:

Are you excited for V-Day? Well, we know we are! Besides, BTS is going to host a live concert online for fans across the world on December 31 to ring in New Year 2021 with joy. Double the joy!

