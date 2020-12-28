The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is a treat to the eyes. All the boys have their own fandom who could go far and beyond to make the singers feel special. ARMY shower their intense love and admiration for the K-Pop band, every time they reach a new milestone. The BTS ARMY makes the world a better place. With member V, aka Kim Taehyung’s birthday around the corner, fans are doing a lot and have many things in plan to make the singer feel extra special on his big day. Updates about charities and donations are making their way to social media platforms. While the singer is set to be the first idol whose name and photo will appear at the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, there are many other things that fans have planned for V’s special day. From building a music school in China to charity and sand art in Odisha, India, check out how ARMY across the world is celebrating K-Pop boy band BTS member, V’s birthday.

1. Donation Drive

TAEHYUNG BIRTHDAY PROJECT Inspired by Taehyung's warm heart for children and with the aim of spreading his positive influence to everyone.Fanbase VN implementing 2 volunteer projects to help children in difficult circumstances and orphans on the occasion of Taehyung's birthday ++ pic.twitter.com/CGVfzmSTed — BTS V VIETNAM 🇻🇳 (@KTH_VIETNAM_) December 14, 2020

The Vietnamese fans are taking V’s birthday celebration to another level. According to Allkpop, his followers in Vietnam have donated about 1230 notebooks and 1,230,000 Vietnamese Dong in cash to an SOS shelter where orphans and displaced children are taken care of. Scholarships worth 3,012,000 VND were also awarded to students studying at Le Quy Don Primary School, who have struggled to stay put in their lives.

2. Music School in China

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐓𝐚𝐞𝐡𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 #𝟑 안녕하세요 Vol입니다. 최근 E-Pet Charity를 통해 태형이 이름으로 2000키로의 강아지와 고양이 사료를 기부했습니다. 6666마리의 강냥이들이 이번겨울에도 배부르게 밥을 먹을수 있게 도와줬습니다.#방탄소년단뷔 #BTSV #뷔 #태형 pic.twitter.com/4OxZRpMT5i — visionoflove_95 (@visionoflove_95) December 19, 2020

AllKpop, the fan base in China, revealed establishing a music academy in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous, China, under Tae Tae’s name ahead of his birthday. The fan account shared pictures on Twitter, revealing the intention to open the music school was top help provide a place for aspiring singer and musicians to hone their skills.

3. Taehyung on Burj Khalifa

Kim Taehyung's magnetic power is not a joke! Imagine how the world's tallest tower will look Burj Khalifa.. Dubai as the second person after Shahrukh Khan we are proud of you V of course your parents are very proud. pic.twitter.com/qc8i21gDlj — 바닌 알리 (@knLh73f8ba3SGb4) December 26, 2020

V is set to be the first idol whose name and photo will appear at Burj Khalifa, Dubai. This is a gift for his birthday, from his Chinese fans. According to reports, it requires a budget of nearly USD68 thousand for one display for three minutes at the skyscraper in the UAE.

4. European Wolf

PART 2 of our support for Taehyung's birthday is the charitable adoption of European Wolf Anja, via @WolfWatch_UK whose mission is providing a safe haven for wolves as a conservation sanctuary & have been featured in educational TV documentaries by renowned producers such as BBC. pic.twitter.com/bfzlExf6oU — BTS V Projects 🇬🇧❄️ (@TaeProjects) December 21, 2020

A wolf named Anja has been charitably adopted by Taehyung’s fans. The wolf was adopted via WOLF WATCH UK, a non-profit organisation that focuses on rescue, welfare and conservation of wolves around Europe.

5. Taehyung’s TIME Ad

2020 bday support PART 5 📚TIME Magazine bday support 📅Dec.21st [The first and only bday support for an idol in TIME Magazine ] [A support in the same periodical featuring the 100 most influential people of the year] Happy 26th bday!@BTS_twt @bts_bighit #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/q1M6OcpP5p — CHINA Baidu Vbar (@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_) December 11, 2020

While BTS made their way to TIME magazine as the Entertainer of the Year, the ARMY is preparing another special gift for him. V’s Chinese Fanclub, @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR, prepared a special birthday ad, which will feature alongside, ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020.’

6. Sand Art in Odisha

Happy Birthday #Kim_Taehyung May God Bless You...Aftera long effort I did it on the baitarani river of Odisha...I hope it will be reach at you as an amazing surprise .. @Taehyung_india_ https://t.co/eFBMlIZyEx pic.twitter.com/JuSmVdmmHI — Dasarath Mohanta 🇮🇳 (@DasarathMohanta) December 23, 2020

While BTS ARMY around the world has something or the other in mind to make V’s birthday special, fans in India are also going out of their way to celebrate his important day. The Indian fanbase has decided to jointly raise funds for both Jin and V’s birthday, for Naz Foundation that focuses on HIV-AIDS. Again, Indian Sandman Dasarath Mohanta paid tribute to Tae Tae by creating sand art on the beach of Odisha.

These are the many things that fans have prepared so far, and they are absolutely thrilled for V’s birthday, who will turn 25 on December 30, 2020. Although, the BTS singer revealed he does not have any plans for his birthday this year, ARMY is sure going to make it special and memorable.

