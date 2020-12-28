The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is a treat to the eyes. All the boys have their own fandom who could go far and beyond to make the singers feel special. ARMY shower their intense love and admiration for the K-Pop band, every time they reach a new milestone. The BTS ARMY makes the world a better place. With member V, aka Kim Taehyung’s birthday around the corner, fans are doing a lot and have many things in plan to make the singer feel extra special on his big day. Updates about charities and donations are making their way to social media platforms. While the singer is set to be the first idol whose name and photo will appear at the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, there are many other things that fans have planned for V’s special day. From building a music school in China to charity and sand art in Odisha, India, check out how ARMY across the world is celebrating K-Pop boy band BTS member, V’s birthday.

1. Donation Drive

The Vietnamese fans are taking V’s birthday celebration to another level. According to Allkpop, his followers in Vietnam have donated about 1230 notebooks and 1,230,000 Vietnamese Dong in cash to an SOS shelter where orphans and displaced children are taken care of. Scholarships worth 3,012,000 VND were also awarded to students studying at Le Quy Don Primary School, who have struggled to stay put in their lives.

2. Music School in China

AllKpop, the fan base in China, revealed establishing a music academy in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous, China, under Tae Tae’s name ahead of his birthday. The fan account shared pictures on Twitter, revealing the intention to open the music school was top help provide a place for aspiring singer and musicians to hone their skills.

3. Taehyung on Burj Khalifa

V is set to be the first idol whose name and photo will appear at Burj Khalifa, Dubai. This is a gift for his birthday, from his Chinese fans. According to reports, it requires a budget of nearly USD68 thousand for one display for three minutes at the skyscraper in the UAE.

4. European Wolf

A wolf named Anja has been charitably adopted by Taehyung’s fans. The wolf was adopted via WOLF WATCH UK, a non-profit organisation that focuses on rescue, welfare and conservation of wolves around Europe.

5. Taehyung’s TIME Ad

While BTS made their way to TIME magazine as the Entertainer of the Year, the ARMY is preparing another special gift for him. V’s Chinese Fanclub, @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR, prepared a special birthday ad, which will feature alongside, ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020.’

6. Sand Art in Odisha

While BTS ARMY around the world has something or the other in mind to make V’s birthday special, fans in India are also going out of their way to celebrate his important day. The Indian fanbase has decided to jointly raise funds for both Jin and V’s birthday, for Naz Foundation that focuses on HIV-AIDS. Again, Indian Sandman Dasarath Mohanta paid tribute to Tae Tae by creating sand art on the beach of Odisha.

These are the many things that fans have prepared so far, and they are absolutely thrilled for V’s birthday, who will turn 25 on December 30, 2020. Although, the BTS singer revealed he does not have any plans for his birthday this year, ARMY is sure going to make it special and memorable.

