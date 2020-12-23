The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS has a massive fan following across the world. There is no doubt about why the K-Pop band is so popular among their fans. Not only their songs, choreography and more, but each of the band’s member also have their own unique followers. ARMYs have showered love and support to BTS, allowing them to remain on the top-sport and continue ruling the K-Pop music industry. BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, are equally loved worldwide. Speaking of members, BTS V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, in particular, is one of the cutest members and there is no denying it. V who redefined love with the popular phrase ‘I Purple You,’ has been making ARMYs hearts race for many reasons since his debut. From playing games with the ARMYs to dropping handsome selfies and more, Tae Tae has been stealing hearts. So that you gush over his charming looks even more, here, we bring you hot pictures of Taehyung, HD images and wallpapers for free download online.

BTS member V continues to create a huge buzz and make fans hearts race for various reasons. Recently, BTS members and their photoshoot for Dicon Magazine cover were released, and Tae Tae was at his adorable best. His charming look and soulful voice have earned him many nicknames among fans. Taehyung will turn 26 on December 30 and fans have planned several projects to make their favourite K-Pop singer’s birthday special. Ahead of V’s special day, here we bring you some of his hottest photos. His cute expressions and wild fashion choices will make you go crazy for him, even more.

That Killer Look!

BTS Member V HD Images

BTS Member V Knows How to Rule Hearts!

BTS Member V Wallpapers

Praise V!

BTS Member V HD Images and Wallpapers

Suit Up!

BTS Member V HD Images

There is Never Too Much Colour for Tae Tae!

BTS Member V HD Wallpapers

BTS has significant followers across the world. Their songs, lyrics, handsome boys, choreography, fashion choices and more make them stand out from the rest. The fan followers are increasing each day, and for now, enjoy the extremely hot and sexy photos of BTS member V, as he continues to win hearts among the ARMYs.

