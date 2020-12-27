#TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa trends on Twitter after BTS's V is set to be the first idol whose name and photo will appear at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai, the world's first tallest building after Shah Rukh Khan. This is a gift for V's 25th birthday this coming December 30 from his Chinese fans. It requires a budget of nearly USD68 thousand or 50,09,145.20 INR for one display for 3 minutes at the skyscraper in the United Arab Emirates. Whenever it's RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook's birthday, fans go out and about to create ads on social media across the world. However, the upcoming birthday of Kim Taehyung will be extremely unique. BTS' Jungkook Becomes the Most Searched K-Pop Idol on Google in the First Half of 2020 and the Army Cannot Keep Calm! Check Messages & Greetings.

Meanwhile, to make the Winter Bear singer become the first idol with an individual advertisement on Burj Khalifa, his fans raised a total of $ 1 million in just 80 days. As for what surprised BTS fans or so-called ARMY around the world is because this big project also includes a fountain show with Winter Bear as the background music, and many more luxurious projects like this. People are searching for Burj Khalifa dramatically in the last few hours with high search volume related to V trending on Twitter. ARMY continues to raise the bar to express their love on a large scale to BTS members every year.

The Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, aren't just confined till Korea but its craze spreads far and wide. BTS, the K-Pop group is love. Not just Koreans but people around the world are obsessed with BTS and take pride in being a part of the BTS army.

