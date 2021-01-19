K-Pop Bangtan group BTS has maintained quiet a low profile since the start of 2021. The seven member boy band won big accolades last year but now there's an interesting update for the BTS Army. Band member Kim Nam-joon, popularly known as RM announced that he and V or Taehyung will be coming live on Vlive app and Weverse tonight, January 19. And that's enough for the BTS Army to get alive and kicking, gearing up to this stream tonight. Fans are already excitedly tweeting about tonight's live session or a 'date' with two of their favourite singers from the band. They recently released animated music video for their song 'Dream On' which is getting much love online.

Last night, RM surprised his fans by sharing a black and white picture of him, wearing an oversized hoodie. Along with this little treat for the fans, he wrote that "Tomorrow night, I will meet you through V Live after a long time." It will be at 9 PM KST. It took barely a few minutes for fans to stay tuned to this update. They are preparing for this virtual date with much enthusiasm. Some cannot stop checking their phone for the Vlive notifications. Fans are expecting some more exciting news about their new albums or plans of BTS comeback. BTS' V Sets Most Records in 2020, Check List of Kim Taehyung's Achievements; K-Pop Army Trends 'WORLDWIDE IT BOY V' to Celebrate.

Clearly, fans are brimming with excitement to catch up on this chat with RM and V. In fact, every single update on the seven-member group is extremely important for the Army and when RM revealed this surprise in advance, we can expect thousands of them tuning in tonight.

