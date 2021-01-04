The South Korean boy band BTS has a massive fan following on social media, which has resulted in them being one of the most loved musicians today. The 7-member Bangtan group has garnered so many records and titles in the last year of 2020. Among them Kim Taehyung aka V has made a record of setting the most records! The band member who recently turned a year old on December 30 was the only 2nd star to feature on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. But his achievements are more towering on social media. As he sets most records in 2020, the BTS Army is currently trending 'WORLDWIDE IT BOY V' with V's hot pictures and tweets congratulating him. In here, we give you a list of all the records made by V in 2020.

V's fan following is so far and wide, that they had several charities, donations and events to mark V Day or Kim's birthday. And thanks to his crazy fan following, he has made over 10 records on social media presence. The boy band BTS earlier broke the record for most-viewed video in the first 24 hours for their song Dynamite. Surpassing them is BTS boy V who has so many more records to his credit. Check the list below.

List of Records Broken by BTS' V in Year 2020

Most Liked Picture on Instagram (Korean Male Artist)

Most Tweeted Birthday Tag for an Idol

Most-Searched Male Idol in Japan and Korea

Most-Liked Tweet by Korean Artist

Most Viewed Fancam in 2020

Most Streamed Korean Soloist on Soundcloud

Most #1 on iTunes for Solo "Sweet Night"

Most Mentioned Celebrity and Most Viewed Fancam on FB

Idol With Most Vlive

These are some of the many other records that V has to his name, including the ones from past years. And his fans are going crazy with these achievements, of course, with pride. 'WORLDWIDE IT BOY V' is trending online. Check few tweets: BTS' V, Kim Taehyung HOT Photos & Fun Facts: 6 Things About the K-Pop Star.

Sharing His Pics

WORLDWIDE IT BOY V 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/2q6aAh9Nls — fiona0926 (@amrita5566) January 4, 2021

Worldwide Sensation

'WORLDWIDE IT BOY V' As his name says everything would work out in the end. Now see where he Is now. Worldwide sensation for a reason. 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/TnD1vrA35p — Shiho💜 (@ArmyBTSArmyyyy) January 4, 2021

V is Extraordinary

Taehyung not only took the #1 spot on BTS’ Instagram’s 'Top Nine,' but also for various brands & other sites where the boys serve as models. According to k media “ V shows extraordinary brand power by occupying Korea’s top spot for Insta & Twitter likes” WORLDWIDE IT BOY V. pic.twitter.com/WoVjWYjB6G — khlo🐉 (@Fenty_kth) January 4, 2021

V Won't Stop!

Taehyung dominating the world won't stop 😽 WORLDWIDE IT BOY V @BTS_twt 💜 pic.twitter.com/2vxbZM82sn — Manisha⁷||방탄 My यूफौरीया (@humanvitaminBTS) January 4, 2021

Clearly, with such a great fan-following of the KPop Army, there is no stopping V from reaching more such great records. One thing for sure, 2020 was a better year for Kim Taehyung than the rest of us.

