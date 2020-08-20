Brasília, August 20: In a tragic and a shocking incident, there has been an outcry at one of Carrefour's Brasil store in Recife for the manner in which a corpse was covered inside the supermarket. According to a Reuters report, a man, who was also a sales manager at the store died inside the store. However, his body was left on the shop floor and covered with umbrellas and surrounded by cardboard boxes while the store remained open for business.

The incident took place on August 14, but it came to the light after it received severe backlash on social media for not removing the body and closing down the store. Carrefour apologised on Wednesday saying that the handling of the incident was inappropriate.

Twitterati criticised Carrefour for their inhumane behaviour:

CARREFOUR EMPLOYEE LIES DEAD HERE IN BRAZIL, BEER AISLE, FOR 4 HOURS WITH STORE OPEN pic.twitter.com/jamnWbpZ5A — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) August 19, 2020

However, according to the company, it “followed guidelines to not remove the body from its place.” In a statement, Carrefour informed that it has now changed its guidelines to include the mandatory closure of the store in future. “We apologise to the family and stand ready to support them in whatever way necessary,” said Carrefour.

