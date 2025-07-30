Patna, July 30: In a shocking incident in Bihar, a man was allegedly killed by his wife's lover in Samastipur district. The deceased was later identified as Sonu Jha (30), an e-rickshaw driver. The alleged murder occurred late Friday night, July 25, after Sonu, who came home drunk, found his wife in a compromising position with her lover, Hariom, a private tutor who would give tuition to his children. After the incident, the woman, Asmita Jha, admitted to witnessing the attack and being involved in the crime.

According to a report in News18, Asmita Jha told cops that her husband caught her in an "objectionable condition with my lover Hariom". Police officials said that Sonu caught Asmita and Hariom in a compromising position on the night of the murder. After this, he started beating his wife's lover, but the situation turned fatal whe Hariom retaliated and attacked Sonu with a kettle and wooden sticks. Bihar Shocker: BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Shot Dead in Patna by 2 Unidentified Assailants; Just Days After Businessman Gopal Khemka’s Murder Outside His Home.

Accused Kills Lover's Husband, Gives His Dead Body Electric Shock

The accused assaulted his lover's husband until he was nearly unconscious and later strangled him with an electric wire. It is also reported that the accused administered an electric shock to Jha's body to ensure he was dead. After this, Hariom and Asmita allegedly had sex next to Jha's dead body, following which the accused fled the spot. Cops also found that Asmit and Hariom were in an illicit relationship for nearly a year.

Deceased's Father Suspects Murder After Seeing Blood on Wall and Bedroom

After Hariom escaped, Asmita tried to stage the murder as a freak accident. The next morning, Asmita started shouting that her husband had died of an electric shock. However, Jha's father grew suspicious when he entered the room and saw blood on the wall and the bed. "My son’s body was lying on the floor. His eyes were swollen. There were 10 to 15 marks from a stick on his back. His left hand was burned too," he said. Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

Cops arrived at the crime scene after being alerted about the incident. Meanwhile, a forensic examination of the spot revealed signs of violence. Sanjay Pandey, ASP, confirmed the incident and said that the accused is at large. The police are questioning Asmita about verifying the timeline and her version of the incident. Cops have launched a hunt to nab Hariom, who has been absconding since the incident.

