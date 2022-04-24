The posters, trailer, songs of Runway 34 have already grabbed netizens’ attention. The upcoming film is said to be inspired by true events and one just can’t wait to watch it on the big screen. Runway 34 is written by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan. It features a fantastic star cast and movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to the release of this movie that is helmed by the film’s lead actor and producer himself, Ajay Devgn. Runway 34 Song The Fall: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan’s Track Is An Emotional Melody Crooned By Jasleen Royal (Watch Video).

There’s just few days left for the grand theatrical release of Runway 34. Before it releases in theatres, let’s take a look at some of the key details of this film produced under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios.

Cast – Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film also features Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati in key roles.

Plot – It revolves around the life of Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay Devgn) whose flight takes a mysterious trajectory after take-off from an international destination. Only time will tell will he be declared a saviour or a culprit?

Watch The Second Trailer Of Runway 34 Below:

Release Date – Runway 34 is going to be a treat for the audience during the time of Eid al-Fitr. The film is hitting the big screens on April 29.

Review – The reviews for Runway 34 are not out yet. As soon as the review for the film will be out, LatestLY shall update you all with the same.

