CarryMinatiRoast Trends Again With Funny Memes & Jokes After Ajey Nagar Announces His New YouTube Video ‘YALGAAR…COMING SOON’

Carry Minati Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The micro-blogging platform, Twitter is buzzing with the hashtag, #CarryMinatiRoast once again and fans Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati cannot keep calm. The 20-year-old YouTuber who shattered several records with his video ‘YouTube vs TikTok: The End’ before it was deleted by the Google-owned video streaming platform over its harassment and bullying policy is back with a new video. Well, it is more of a teaser video to announce his upcoming YouTube video, ‘Yalgaar – Humari Kahaani’. And OMG, what a fantabulous response it has received in less than an hour. Twitter is flooded with Carry Minati funny memes and jokes taking a dig at TikTok and TikTokers, Amir Siddiqui and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. Before we ROFL over #CarryMinatiRoast funny memes, let us look at this video posted by the YouTuber.

Ajey tweeted the link of his new YouTube video titled ‘YALGAAR....COMING SOON’ on late Sunday night and it has gone crazy viral.

The 1.43-minute-long video shows the timeline since Carry Minati released his video ‘YouTube vs TikTok: The End’ on May 8 in which he roasted TikTok, video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company and TikTokers, especially Amir Siddiqui. The video went to break several YouTube records. However, a week later, on May 15, the video was pulled down by YouTube, which found the roast video to be violating its harassment and cyber-bullying. It left netizens agitated who began trending hashtag #JusticeForCarry, wanting the original video to be restored.

Several YouTubers such as Technical Guruji and Hindustani Bhau too came out in support of Carry Minati. In fact, Carry Minati even released a video “STOP MAKING ASSUMPTIONS | YOUTUBE VS TIK TOK: THE END” to inform that the video ‘YOUTUBE VS TIKTOK: THE END’ cannot be restored. And now much to the joy of his fans, he returns with a video that claims to be his story and Twitterati are expecting it to be one hell of a joyride. Netizens have begun trolling TikTokers with funny memes, and you should check them out as well, because they are LIT AF!

1. HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA

2. Open Challenge To The TikTokers

3. Oh Damn, This Looks Scary

#carryminatiroast Carryminati announced his new video. Le skirt man: pic.twitter.com/W9Jn9HvkKP — Secular londa (@LondaSecular) May 24, 2020

4. Carry Minati Fans Be Like

5. And TikTokers Be Like

6. Memers Be Like

7. Carry Minati Fans Getting Goosebumps

#carryminatiroast #carryisback "Carry roast karta hai.. carry bohot zor se roast karta hai yaar.. ab Carry roast karega..💯" If you didn't get the goosebumps by hearing this.. sorry we can't be friends pic.twitter.com/GPr0wOPDik — えモモՖみタれ (@_xishann) May 24, 2020

Watch Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati's New Video:

Ajey’s latest tweet has received 41k likes and 8.5k retweets (at the time of publishing), and it is proof of his crazy popularity. One will have to wait and watch what kind of records he breaks once his video “Yalgaar” releases.