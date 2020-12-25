Tis the season of merry! Christmas 2020 is finally here, and every household is filled with the festive cheer. The decorations, delicious cookies, dinner time, virtual celebrations and more, the holiday is filled with love and cheer. Christmas 2020 is different because of the ongoing global health crisis. We are celebrating the holiday at home, finding our own unique ways to make Christmas memorable. While doing so, we thought to bring you some videos of the adorable couple and soon-to-be-parents, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma—the time when they donned Santa Claus costumes to bring smiles in all of our faces. Do you remember those scenes? Whether you are in Santa’s good list or not, these throwback pictures and videos will add more cheer to your merriment. Thank us later! In this article, we will look at times when Virat and Anushka donned the Santa caps and costumes to bring cheer among their fans.

Virat and Anuskha are surely one of the most loved pairs among many celebrities. They never fail to give major couple goals with quick selfies and pictures. When the couple announced they are expecting their first child, fans were thrilled, showering their wishes and blessings. They even shared festive cheer during the holiday season on the screen, and here we take a look back at those times.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl—Anuskha Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeta Chopra, Dipannita Sharma and more, the film had amazing cast and scenes that impressed fans. But do you remember the final scene when Ricky Bahl, (Ranveer Singh), proposes to Ishika Desai (Anushka Sharma)? For the scene, Anushka was wearing Santa’s outfit, and she was looking endearing, giving her fans some Christmas cheer and the movie was also released in December, 2011.

Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli brought early festive cheers last year to underprivileged children and also to more people who watched his video, released by Star Sports. Donning Santa Claus costume, he gave Christmas gifts to the kids and later delighted them with his presence.

The memories are afresh! The couple in their own way have delighted fans for the festive season. We hope the above throwback scenes of Virat and Anushka, being Santa has delighted you. Celebrate the season of merry with your family members and friends, virtually. Stay home, stay safe. Merry Christmas!

