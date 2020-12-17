Are you on Santa's naughty list? Well, whether you are or not, the pre-Christmas wave has taken over social media with everything related to December 25, right from Christmas decorations to sexy Santa costumes, people are sharing messages, pics and viral videos on Twitter to get into the Christmas mood. Some people are even wondering what exactly does the Santa's "naughty list" even consist of. Funny memes and jokes with sexual innuendos are going viral too.

But recently Twitter was wondering if ex-One Direction member Liam Payne and TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio were on Santa's naughty list? Well, looks like they are. "Naughty List is Coming" took over Twitter and while many may have been curious about what exactly this "Naughty List" it is actually a new music video, holiday song to be precise by Liam Payne and TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio. Check out all the posts under "Santa's Nice or Naughty List" going viral on Twitter:

Ok

LMAO

Woah

Nice I guess

What do you think?

Well, you may not know whether or not are you in the nice list of Santa's but please make sure to extend a helping hand to the ones in need this Christmas. If you are capable enough, you can be a Santa to someone by helping the needy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).