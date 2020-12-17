Are you on Santa's naughty list? Well, whether you are or not, the pre-Christmas wave has taken over social media with everything related to December 25, right from Christmas decorations to sexy Santa costumes, people are sharing messages, pics and viral videos on Twitter to get into the Christmas mood. Some people are even wondering what exactly does the Santa's "naughty list" even consist of. Funny memes and jokes with sexual innuendos are going viral too.

But recently Twitter was wondering if ex-One Direction member Liam Payne and TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio were on Santa's naughty list? Well, looks like they are. "Naughty List is Coming" took over Twitter and while many may have been curious about what exactly this "Naughty List" it is actually a new music video, holiday song to be precise by Liam Payne and TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio. Check out all the posts under "Santa's Nice or Naughty List" going viral on Twitter:

It looks like Holly & Elvis have been making their reports for Santa as to who they think should be on the naughty or nice list. Congratulations @RMitchell_NHS @drcolindunkley you need to be kind towards unicorns & glitter @limbowl you have been told lots not to eat at your desk pic.twitter.com/81O4m8VZeQ— Ward 25 💙 (@SfhWard25) December 16, 2020

Ok

Do you think you're going to be on Santa's Naughty or Nice List this year? 📜 🎅

And answer honestly, he'll know if you're telling lies! 🤥 pic.twitter.com/EZKXVmCRmc— Avon UK Online (@avonukonline) December 16, 2020

LMAO

Behind today’s @WestLoCollege Christmas advent calendar door is a message from #Santa on who’s on the Naughty or Nice lists #HoHoHo All nominated by colleagues! For those on the naughty list, Santa says you’ve still time to move onto the nice list! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xgGtLWHdxX— Jackie Galbraith (@JackieGalbraith) December 17, 2020

Woah

Who's on the Naughty or Nice List? Teachers enjoyed goody bags today for being awesome. For some reason they thought there was $100 hidden in one of the bags. #holidayfun #thebrewcrew #VirtualVictory #SCSis901 pic.twitter.com/sqMirLqqXn— William H. Brewster (@WilliamHBrewst1) December 17, 2020

Nice I guess

The Christmas we get we deserve...



Naughty or Nice list? pic.twitter.com/GeZbk6ulYM— Neville Gaunt 💡💡💡 (@NevilleGaunt) December 16, 2020

What do you think?

will you be on the naughty or nice list this year? ❤😜 pic.twitter.com/5e3DRKux6q— Jenny Poussin (@JennyPoussinxx) December 15, 2020

Well, you may not know whether or not are you in the nice list of Santa's but please make sure to extend a helping hand to the ones in need this Christmas. If you are capable enough, you can be a Santa to someone by helping the needy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).