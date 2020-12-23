Christmas is two days away and we totally get it if you cannot keep calm! It is the last festive celebration of the year and then we bid a goodbye to 2020. People's preparations for the Christmas celebrations have been going on for weeks now. Some have put up their unique looking Christmas trees while others are trying to save the Xmas tree decorations from their cats messing them up. Coming to pets, people have ensured the furry companions are also ready for Christmas celebrations. Pets have been decked up in Santa costumes and Santa 'Paws' are here for Christmas 2020! Pictures of dogs, cats, bunnies dressed up in Santa caps, jackets or red coloured outfits to match the festive celebrations are being shared online. And if you are an animal lover, these pictures will definitely make you feel jolly. Merry Christmas or Scary Christmas? People Are Reusing Giant Skeletons From Halloween For Xmas 2020 Decorations and It Will Lift Up Your Holiday 'Spirits' (See Pictures).

This time Christmas has to be spent in company of immediate friends and family since the situation of COVID-19 pandemic is still grave. People have to ensure they have safe celebrations at home. And while staying away from friends and family can be difficult during this festive time, having pets around can help. So those with cats, dogs or bunnies have decided to involve them in their celebrations, dressing them up in the spirit of the festival. The result is cute, no doubt. So we too bring you a few pictures of dogs, cats and pets dressed up in Santa costumes, looking too adorable and ready for the festival season. Their cuteness will definitely leave you with a smile.

Just a Hat is Enough For This Bunny!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlumKin & Cotton 🐰🐰 (@chocochupets)

So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky + Grace (@stayathomebun)

Santa's Little Helper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@glencocothedog)

Furry Santa Paws

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeho Výsost Jax (@jax_his_majesty)

Such a Cutie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕃𝕚𝕝𝕠 • 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕒 • ℕ𝕠𝕞𝕚 🐶 (@pom.lilo)

Santa Following The Rules

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moosethegoldenretriever (@moosethegoldenretriever)

More Like an Angry Christmas For This One!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mars (@mars.mainecoon.cat)

Ready for Christmas Party!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KerbyTheCat (@kerby.the.cat)

Purrfect Wish!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuki (@yuki_elgato)

Sit Like Santa's Model!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola (@lil.bb.lola)

All of them are so cute! If you too are a pet-owner how about a getting a Santa costume for your furry family member. Don't forget to share the pictures of your 'Santa Paws' and share more joy of the season. We all could use some of this cuteness right now.

