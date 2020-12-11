Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is one of the power couples not just in India but globally as well. On December 11, 2017 Kohli and Anushka got married in Italy in a ceremony that was attended by family members and close friends. The duo is celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The couple is also expecting their first child in coming January. Both Kohli and Anushka are enjoying the marital bliss and often showcase their love for each other. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Expecting First Child: Throwback To Virushka's Regal Wedding Soiree In Italy (View Pics).

As the couple celebrate their third wedding anniversary, we take a look at some occasions when Kohli didn’t shy away from expressing love for his wife Anushka while playing on-field.

Kohli's Flying Kiss to Anushka Sharma After Scoring Century

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @virushkafangirl

Cute Interaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUSIC & MASTHI (@music__and__masthi)

Flying Kiss Blown

📹 | Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat post his 90(52)* against CSK today 💕#Virushka #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/1iAgA9HNnv — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) October 10, 2020

Flying Kiss, Yet Again

Sweet Gesture

.@imVkohli kisses his wedding ring after his maiden century in England as @AnushkaSharma cheers on from the stands. pic.twitter.com/xkSfvKfKEi — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 3, 2018

Both Kohli and Anushka have been successful in their respective fields. The Indian skipper is regarded as one of the modern greats in cricket and continues to excel with his batting skills. Kohli is tipped to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in ODIs and needs seven more to surpass Tendulkar. Anushka, on the other hand, has worked in hit films like PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Sui Dhaaga.

