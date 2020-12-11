Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The couple got hitched on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy making one and all envious with their wedding. Not exaggerating here, but this cricketer-actor pair was the one who took destination wedding to next level, and then we saw many celebs following the suit. If you’ve closely followed the couple’s love tale you’ll know how amazingly fabulous it is. Right from making their first public appearance at Indian Super League in 2014, making it official amid a match by showering kisses at his ladylove (who was sitting in stands) to standing for each other in good as well as bad times, Virushka has time and again been an inspiration. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary: 5 Times Virushka Said the Sweetest Things About Each Other and Made Us Blush!

After their marriage, they travelled the world together, juggled between shoots and cricket tournaments and even announced in August 2020 that they are all set to welcome their first baby soon, indeed, we love them and how. And as the two celebrate their three years of togetherness today, here, are some of the best photos of Virushka you can’t miss it. Virat Kohli Kisses Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Forehead In This Unseen Wedding Photo.

Let’s Start With A Stunning Photo From Their Wedding!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat-Anushka’s Pyaar Looks So Real, Raw And Unfiltered!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Aww, We Are Melting!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Sshhhh... The Two Are At The Movies!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Kiss Of Love!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Lost In Each Other’s Company!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Their Day Out In Nature!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

PDA Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

HOT... We Clearly Don’t Have To Say Much Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

She In Red, He In Black. Celebrating Karwa Chauth In Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

‘Hands-Down’ The Best Picture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

It was in the year 2013 when Virat and Anushka fell in love during the shoot of a shampoo commercial. Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, the former had shared he was damn nervous while meeting Anushka during the advertisement.

“The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on the set and I was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny, and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say,” he had said. Happy wedding anniversary to this lovely couple. Stay tuned!

