Coronavirus Outbreak: Netizens Pray for 6-Month-Old Diagnosed Baby Whose Now Looked After by 'Nurse Moms' in Wuhan Hospital (View Pics)

Six-Month-Old Baby Diagnosed With Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 9: Tweeple poured love and wished for the speedy recovery of a six-month-old baby diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus and quarantined alone at a Wuhan hospital. Heartwarming photos of the six-month-old baby went viral as the baby now has "nurse moms" taking care of him 24/7. In the pictures, the nurses could be seen feeding the baby with food along with medicines and playing with him. The baby's mother is a medical professional, who, too, contracted the virus at work.

Reacting to the pictures, a user wrote "My heart is breaking. Hope he recovers fast." Another said, "Mother is a hero, get well soon". A user praying for the kid's speedy recovery said "Pray for your speedy recovery." China: Coronavirus-Infected Mother Gives Birth to Healthy Baby With No Infection (Watch Video).

See Pics Six-Month-Old Baby Diagnosed With Coronavirus

A six-month-old baby diagnosed with the #coronavirus and quarantined alone at a #Wuhan hospital now has "nurse moms" taking care of him 24/7. The baby's mother is a medical professional who contracted the virus at work, and his grandparents have also been quarantined. pic.twitter.com/t8FTwrnRjf — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 9, 2020

A twitter user wrote "Heartfelt Wishes for d Speedy Recovery of dis Little baby nd for all those who is infected with d deadly CoranaVirus nd Praying for China back at its ever best...." "Hope the baby will get better soon!" commented a user. Pouring love a user wrote "We love you baby Get well soon our angel baby"