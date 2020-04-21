COVID-19 Lockdown Offenders Post Video on TikTok, Mumbai Police Uses 'Expectation Vs Reality' Meme to Show Consequences; Watch Video

Mumbai Police Tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai, April 21: "Every action has a consequence, so always try to be good," most of us would have heard this quote. Making it true, Mumbai Police has recently booked two youths for violating Coronavirus lockdown and roaming outside. In the video posted by Mumbai Police, two yours can be seen roaming freely outside and saying that they are celebrities and police cannot beat them. They had posted the video on social video-sharing platform TikTok. Mumbai Police Says 'Moonwalking' on the Streets During Lockdown Is 'Dangerous' in Michael Jackson Style, And Netizens Are Totally Loving The Creative COVID-19 Awareness Post.

Taking immediate action, Mumbai police booked the youth and posted a clip where they can be seen saying that rules are the same for everyone. "I was arrested by Shivaji Nagar Police for breaking rules and not wearing masks. I won't repeat this mistake again," said one of them in a post titled "The moment you break a rule, the clock starts going tick tock - it’s just a matter of time before you face the consequence!" Mumbai Police Uses Picture of MS Dhoni’s Winning Shot From 2011 World Cup Final to Urge People to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tweets ‘India, Let’s Finish Off in Style’.

Mumbai Police Tweet:

The moment you break a rule, the clock starts going tick tock - it’s just a matter of time before you face the consequence! #TheSafetyFilter #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/3qC6q0TIsW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

So far, Mumbai Police have booked over 1300 citizens for not wearing face masks at public places in violation of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) order which made wearing masks compulsory in view of rising Coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

"Till Monday (April 20) night, police had booked 1330 people for flouting the order. Most of these cases are registered in Central, West and North Mumbai regions," the official said.