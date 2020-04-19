Mumbai Police Says 'Moonwalking' on the Streets During Lockdown Is 'Dangerous' in Michael Jackson Style, And Netizens Are Totally Loving The Creative COVID-19 Awareness Post

Mumbai Police Twitter Uses "Dangerous" by Michael Jackson Reference urging People To Stay Safe! (Photo Credits: twitter)

Mumbai Police is actively tweeting out awareness posts about the COVID-19 pandemic in the most creative and fun way! Using different relatable references like that of famous movies, shows, Doordarshan serials and even IPL, Mumbai Police is trying its best to boost the morale of netizens in this tough time! Right from sharing advisory about social distancing to hand washing to masks, touching and gloves, they are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to making these posts fun and creative. The most recent one includes Mumbai Police talking about not coming out on the roads during lockdown because it is dangerous. Mumbai Police Uses Picture of MS Dhoni’s Winning Shot From 2011 World Cup Final to Urge People to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tweets ‘India, Let’s Finish Off in Style’.

However, the advisory went out with a video of Michael Jackson performing on one of his famous numbers 'Dangerous'. Netizens are totally crushing over the smart use of words! Amid the lockdown, it is fun posts like this that uplifts our mood. Check out the fun post by Mumbai police to understand what exactly are we trying to say:

This is definitely not the first time Mumbai Police has got so creative. On Thursday they urged people to stay at home to beat the coronavirus outbreak referencing a recent horror-comedy movie Stree. Mumbai Police tweeted saying, "The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19." Mumbai police are known for its cheeky and inspiring posts. They also recently used the news of IPL 2020 getting postponed to cheer fans up for a greater good. “IPL SUSPENDED SO THAT INDIA WINS,” the twitter account of the state police said in its message to the people.