Dan Bilzerian Offers $5,000 To The Best Book Title for His Autobiography! Netizens Flood Instagram & Twitter with Funny Memes and X-Rated Suggestions

Dan Bilzerian Offers $5,000 to the Best Book Title for His Autobiography (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dan Bilzerian, the internet playboy has finished writing his autobiography and is offering $5,000 (377,506.00 INR) to anyone who can come up with "the best book title" in his social media comment section. Dan Bilzerian has made the offer post on both his Instagram and Twitter and they are flooded with funny memes and x-rated suggestions ever since. While some people are coming up with unique titles, some cannot contain their sense of humour and are sharing the funniest reactions. The comment sections are filled with funny memes and jokes that mostly take digs at his lavish lifestyle. Not to mention, some even added some x-rated book title suggestions based on playboy reputation that Dan Bilzerian holds. Dan Bilzerian Lives an Exotic Life! These Instagram Pictures and Videos Shows Sexy World of The Bad Man of Internet.

The Dan Bilzerian autobiography suggestions are mostly about his party-filled life where he is usually seen with naked girls, arms, adventure etc. “Dan Bilzerian survival 101: we$d, pu*sy, Cialis" read one of the comments on Instagram. Another suggestion on Instagram read, "Crash Course in W$ed, Wild S*x and Big Guns By Dan B". "Danbilzerian : The ignite life", another comment read on Insta. Check out Dan Bilzerian's Post:

Here's Dan Bilzerian's Post on Twitter:

Finished writing my autobiography, $5,000 to the best book title in the comments pic.twitter.com/XTGzkNLzKC — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) June 8, 2020

A Bilzerian reasons why 🔥🔥🔥 — Creddey (@EddeyMercado) June 8, 2020

The Bilzerian Bonanza — Steven Cooper (@stevencooperdj) June 8, 2020

Dan Bilzerian: Skip leg day — MegaByte Mat (@BakesMB) June 8, 2020

Paying Da Bilz — Rahul (@RahulKudva) June 8, 2020

Millennial Playboy — A.D (@ad_singh) June 8, 2020

I’m actually shocked you can even write. — Grace Eve - RDU, Greensboro, CLT (@Acute_Aphrodite) June 8, 2020

Dan Bilzerian: My Million Dollar Life. — Alfie Herbert (@AlfieHerbert3) June 8, 2020

Dan Bilzerian:Filthy Rich — quod (@quodZ_) June 8, 2020

Dan Bilzerian had recently said that he is ready to give up on sex, drugs and alcohol if he becomes US president. He said that he will focus on saving the environment. Instagram Playboy Dan Bilzerian is running for the Presidential Elections and recently shared a very important update since Dan's lifestyle has always grabbed headlines. The biggest playboy of Instagram whose life is filled with luxuries around sex, drugs and alcohol has decided to give them up if he is elected as president. Dan Bilzerian said he will give up on sex, drugs and alcohol for his entire term of the president if he emerges the victor.