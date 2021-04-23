After hitting about 18.8 million subscribers on YouTube, David Dobrik was at the peak of his career. The social media mogul is known for his four-minute and 20-second weekly vlogs, which showcase him and his friends, also known as the Vlog Squad. But over the course of last year, various allegations against him came forward, including sexual misconduct and bullying against him and his Vlog squad of content creators. Some of his vlog squad members, too, came out revealing shocking details behind those videos. Jeff Wittek recently started releasing a tell-all video documentary about his experiences in the YouTube collective. In it, he shared how he suffered a major eye injury last year because of Dobrik’s failed stunt. As the video surfaced on the internet, social media users slammed Dobrik for ‘nearly killing’ Jeff in the life-threatening stunt for content.

As part of his YouTube video series, ‘Don’t Try This At Home,’ Jeff alleges that Dobrik pushed for a series of dangerous stunts to be part of the Vlog Squad’s new slate during the pandemic last year. Much of the video is dedicated to the first stunt that Jeff took part in, which involved skydiving 25 times. The clip begins with Jeff explaining why the Vlog Squad was engaging in such activities. Dobrik can be seen operating an excavator crane, where he dangerously flings several of his Vlog Squad members around.

Jeff got on a rope attached to the excavator as Dobrik controlled it. “I just jumped out of a plane 20 times. What's the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake. Yeah, I didn't know I was going to go that fast so I grabbed the f*****g rope and tried to make a goddamn funny video for people but this is where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f*****g idiot I know was driving it,” Jeff said in the video. The video then shows Jeff crashing into the excavator, and falling into the lake, followed by people running to help him.

Watch the Video: Part 1

Watch the Video: Part 2

The video received over 1.5 million views in just a day. As soon as the video went viral on the internet, many took to Twitter to call out Dobrik’s role in the stunt.

Social Media Users Slam Dobrik For 'Nearly Killing' Wittek

Jeff Witteck almost died filming one of David Dobrik’s vlog, he has life long injuries, physically and mentally. I can’t believe how irresponsible you can be, when you’re willing to risk your “friends” life for content. There’s a serious lack of empathy and common sense. pic.twitter.com/ZNcwHjHcA7 — alli (@allisonprivera) April 20, 2021

When Fans Thought He Wasn't Making Videos Because of the Pandemic

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik gets backlash for Jeff Wittek’s accident. One person said “It’s insane that the entire time we were under the impression David ‘stopped’ vlogging because of COVID when he really stopped because he almost killed one of his best friends” pic.twitter.com/yS3sxC59Dt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 22, 2021

Every Time David Dobrik Trends

david dobrik he did what now is trending for the vlog pic.twitter.com/DdHNr8fGdO — iz :) (@centristdream) April 22, 2021

Some Memes Too Surfaced Online

David Dobrik watching his friends getting torn to shreds pic.twitter.com/xpYmlGSg59 — Rita 🦋💖 (@ZRidaRida19) April 22, 2021

Netizens Being Sarcastic at Their Best

Omg.. u mean to tell me David Dobrik was actually not a great guy? Wow that's shocking! ... Anyways... pic.twitter.com/ouYSgmGbrg — Bluu (@BluKiwii) April 22, 2021

Accurate Much?

David Dobrik watching his friends be traumatized for 4 minutes of content pic.twitter.com/Qg3X9yfxsy — Kam (@jadespit) April 22, 2021

More Tweets

david dobrik at the hospital when jeff wittek woke up pic.twitter.com/OpLaBgGf6N — zack BLM (@zackzeckk) April 22, 2021

The video comes amid Dobrik’s ongoing controversies. The YouTuber and his Vlog Squad members continue to face criticism and allegations of misconduct. Dobrik has not yet made any statement about Jeff’s statement.

