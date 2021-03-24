The internet is in a fury following recent revelations against popular YouTuber David Dobrik and his content creation team, called Vlog Squad. As per the latest reports, several brands have distanced themselves after sexual misconduct allegations against the YouTuber and a former member of his vlogging crew, Dom Zeglaitis, better known as Durte Dom. At least eleven brands, including Facebook, reported that they are no longer working with him. But that’s not it. The rage against the YouTuber is a reaction that includes even the past controversies David was involved in. Here’s a timeline of the sexual misconduct allegations and controversies against the YouTuber explained.

Racism

Amid the Black Lives Matter protests online last year, an old video (2016) resurfaced online. The clip includes his ex-girlfriend and YouTuber, Liza Koshy. The pair was criticised for mocking the Asian accent in the video while tasting candy from Japan and Hawaii. Many other clips also resurfaced on social media of David using the N-word and being racially insensitive towards Black people. He made an apology for his insensitive past jokes.

Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In a separate incident reported by BuzzFeed News in February this year, a former Vlog Squad member Joseth ‘Seth’ Francois said that he was sexually assaulted during the filming of a prank video in 2017. According to the report, in the video, David tricks Francois into thinking he is making out with Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf, but he was actually making out with another Vlog Squad member, Jason Nash. It was done without his consent.

Following the report, H3H3 podcast hosts Ethan Klein, and Trisha Paytas revealed that many underage girls have reached out to them with more allegations.

Watch Video:

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein discuss how more people—including underage girls—have reached out privately to them claiming they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Jason Nash and members of the Vlog Squad. pic.twitter.com/e0sP4OAhfg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 16, 2021

An anonymous woman made the recent allegation of rape against former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, better known as Durte Dom. The detailed report by Business Insider, Durte Dom, is accused of raping a woman in the course of filming a video for David’s YouTube channel in 2018. She alleged that Durte Dom took advantage of her when she was drunk. The video in question was deleted later after the woman asked for it to be taken down.

Following the Allegations, David Released an Apology Video

David has faced growing consequences as a result of these latest reports. He lost thousands of subscribers too. Many advertisers have parted ways from the YouTuber, and David also stepped down from the Dispo app amid the controversies.

