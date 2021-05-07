OnlyFans Star Trisha Paytas has now accused David Dobrik of "pushing" her and Tana Mongeau to have a THREESOME. Yes, the YouTube world drama series now has yet another chapter that includes some shocking stunts apparently pulled by David Dobrik. She alleged that YouTube prankster and Liza Koshy's ex David Dobrik "pushed" them to have a threesome. On May 6 Trisha Paytas took to TikTok to tell their followers that David Dobrik allegedly once encouraged them to have a threesome with Tana Mongeau, who BTW was only 19 at the time. Trisha overlayed the video with a TikTok sound from their Frenemies podcast in which they say: "I think I'm uncomfortable. I think I might actually try to unalive myself if we do this". Trisha doesn't mention Tana by name but Tana has since commented on the post and stated that she was the 19-year-old.

Trisha captions the new TikTok video with: "David Dobrik pushing me to have a thr33some with my 44yo bf (at the time) and an actual 19-year-old." They also called out David even further by explaining: "then I got dumped. I tried to unalive myself. David Dobrik blocked me after 1 1/2. I went to a mental hospital and not even a text if I was ok". Noticing the post going viral on TikTok, Tana commented: "tag yourself i'm the 19 year old who's now in therapy and tryna stay out of drama".

TODAY IN SHADE: Trisha Paytas calls out David Dobrik for “pushing [them] to do a threesome with [their] 44 yo bf (at the time) and an actual 19 year old.” Tana commented saying she’s in therapy because of it. Trisha also shaded any creators saying they’re shadowbanned. pic.twitter.com/ZN72ugLKcU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 6, 2021

The OnlyFans, Trisha Paytas star often appears on the headlines, for various controversies. Her love affair with Hacmon was nothing less of any drama. According to reports, Trisha, who is a frequent guest on Klein’s podcast, initially met Hacmon after H3H3 paired them together as part of a dating show on the channel. However, both Klein and his wife Hilla, sister of Hacmon, have expressed confusion over the relationship in the past.

