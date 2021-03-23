David Dobrik, a 24-year-old, is everywhere on the internet and dominating Google searches worldwide. The reason is related to one of his associates being accused of rape. Brands are reportedly maintaining distance from the prominent YouTuber and his fellow content creators too, who call themselves Vlog Squad. According to the latest report, he even parted ways with Dispo; the disposable camera app co-founded by the YouTuber in 2019, post allegations of sexual assault against the former member of his Vlog Squad. There are a lot of things happening right now, post the allegations were made. But who is David Dobrik? What are the allegations? Who is the ex-member of Vlog Squad being accused of rape? In this article, let us check out what we know and has been revealed so far, by multiple media outlets.

Who is David Dobrik?

David Dobrik did not earn his fame from YouTube, but with Vine, a now-defunct, short-form video app that is quite similar to TikTok. He is a United States-based YouTuber, comedian, actor, podcaster and founder of the Dispo app. He founded an early success on Vine before starting his vlog on his YouTube channel in 2015. Dobrik is known for being the leader of the popular YouTube ensemble, The Vlog Squad, which features his vlogs, and comprises rotating selections of his friend groups.

Dobrik’s vlog channel had accumulated 18.9 million subscribers and earned him the title, “Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon,” by the Wall Street Journal and enough money to purchase a 9.5 million USD mansion. The videos usually feature the Vlog Squad pulling pranks around Los Angeles.

What Are the Allegations?

The fallout of his extreme fame began this month, following a report on Insider, that detailed various accusations of misconduct and exploitation against members of the Vlog Squad, including an accusation of rape against of one of Dobrik’s friends, Dominykas Zeglaitis, aka Durte Dom. The woman who made the accusation detailed an event from a 2018 vlog saying that she was too intoxicated to consent to sex with Durte Dom, during the night they were filming for the vlog. In addition, she said that she was raped and that she believes the video’s portrayal of the sex as consensual is inaccurate, as reported by Business Insider.

The allegations came after another report by BuzzFeed in late February this year, in which former Vlog Squad member Joseth “Seth” Francois said he was sexually assaulted in one of Dobrik’s vlogs.

In response to the allegations, Dobrik posted a video on YouTube addressing the allegations made by Francois and apologised. However, he did not directly address the rape allegations against Durte Dom, but spoke about the importance of consent and added he had separated himself from some of his former crew.

Watch Video of David Dobrik 'Let's Talk'

Several brands have cut ties with Dobrik, and he even lost thousands of subscribers on his YouTube channel. He even stepped down from Dispo, which is an iOS app designed to imitate the process of using a disposable camera.

