It is not easy to be Twitter famous BUT do you know who the top Twitter creators in 2020 are? Well, Twitter has released some year-end data about everything that Twitter was about this year and while 2020 may have been quite a disappointing year, social media was LIT! Socially distanced people found themselves on social media spiking the usage thus making more and more creators famous. A new report from Twitter reveals the top 10 creators with the most follower growth on the platform in 2020 and the list includes many of TikTok sweethearts like Charli and Dixie the D’Amelio sisters, Addison Rae and comedian Sarah Cooper. The top slot went to YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known on the Internet as MrBeast, known for his philanthropic stunt videos and gaming videos. James Charles and Jeffree Star made it to the list too. Check out the complete list RANKED!

MrBeast

With 8 million followers on Twitter, the popular YouTuber with more than 47.2 million subscribers is known for stunt videos, such as surviving in ice for 24 hours and building the world’s largest Lego tower, holds the number 1 position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio shot to fame with her dance TikTok videos and has 4.9 million followers on Twitter. The 16-year-old is the most followed user on TikTok, where she became the first person to surpass 100 million followers. So no surprises here, she holds the second position on Twitter's list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

James Charles

Who doesn't know James Charles, one of the world’s biggest beauty influencers and all the controversies that surrounds him? He is ranked at Twitter’s third spot with 7.4 million followers. Known for his creative makeup looks Charles has 24.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Charles was named Cover Girl’s first male spokesperson in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

Addison Rae

Addison Rae lip-syncs and dance videos are viral on TikTok. She is ranked in the fourth spot with 4.3 million followers. Rae is also set to make her acting debut in the remake of the hit Nineties film, "She’s All That."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by addison rae (@addisonraee)

Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star has 7.1 million followers on Twitter and is very popular on YouTube. According to Forbes, Star’s beauty brand earns roughly $100 million yearly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar)

Sarah Cooper

Comedy Queen, Sarah Cooper has 2.4 million followers on Twitter who shot to fame because of her TikTok videos in which she lip-syncs along to various sound clips of President Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr)

Dixie D’Amelio

The Younger D’Amelio sister Dixie D’Amelio has 3.8 million followers on Twitter and became popular on TikTok thanks to her younger sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dixie damelio (@dixiedamelio)

David Dobrik

Most people remember his from vines. David Dobrik boasts 5.6 million followers on Twitter. However, he soon became popular on YouTube, where he has 18.6 million subscribers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID DOBRIK (@daviddobrik)

Turner Tenney

Internet's favourite Tfue, has 4 million followers on Twitter. Known for being an amazing gamer, he became popular for playing Fortnite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faze Tfue (@_turner_tenney_)

Richard Tyler Blevins

Richard Tyler Blevins, known online as Ninja, has 6.5 million followers on Twitter. He is a popular gamer and YouTuber and has scored partnerships with Adidas, Red Bull and Uber Eats.

Well, Twitter has also released a lot of other data that is quite interesting. Right from the most used hashtags to the most retweeted memes of the year 2020. You must check them out!

