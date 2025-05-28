In a shocking incident, a man was dragged for nearly 6 kilometres on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Vile Parle. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the man clinging to the bonnet of the car and the driver speeding away instead of stopping the vehicle. Reportedly, the incident occurred after an argument broke out between two taxi drivers. Enraged, the driver of the white Ertiga car, identified as Bhimprasad Mahato, attempted to run over the other driver. In a desperate bid to save his life, the man climbed onto the bonnet of the car and clung onto it. After the video surfaced, Mumbai police registered a case against Mahato and seized his vehicle. Mumbai Shocker: 3 Killed in Brutal Clash Over Old Dispute in Dahisar West, 3 Others Injured; Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Dragged on Car Bonnet for 6 KM in Mumbai

#Mumbai: A shocking incident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle, where a person was seen clinging to the bonnet of a speeding Ertiga car. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated, taking the individual 6 kilometers further and putting their life at risk. pic.twitter.com/C1PJXVaYTC — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2025

