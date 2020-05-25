Eid Mubarak 2020 Sand Art By Sudarsan Pattnaik: Sand Artist Creates Beautiful Sculpture Wishing Happy Eid ul-Fitr (View Image)

Eid Mubarak sand art (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Eid Mubarak everyone! The greetings and messages for this significant festival marked by Muslims are shared online. While political figures and famous celebrities extended their wishes, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has also joined in. Known for making a beautiful display of his talent and addressing various issues and marking events, he made a sandart to wish Eid Mubarak on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr 2020. People in India, are celebrating the occasion of Eid today ie May 25. Wishes and messages of Happy Eid are trending on Twitter since early morning.

The festival of Eid, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan is celebrated with great joy and fervour. After a month-long of dawn to dusk strict fasting, Eid ul-Fitr is a time to indulge in festivities, with special traditional meals. Sudarsan Pattnaik is known to make beautiful sand arts for every occasion, be it marking someone's birthday, giving out an important social message or celebrating festivals. He creates these sand arts on Odisha beach in Puri. For the occasion of Eid, he tweeted, "My SandArt on the occasion of #EidAlFitr with message #EidMubarak at puri beach in Odisha." Just last week, he had made a sand art during the time of Cyclone Amphan urging people to not panic and stay safe.

Check Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art For Eid Ul-Fitr 2020:

My SandArt on the occasion of #EidAlFitr with message #EidMubarak at puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Uwl97tzHCH — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 25, 2020

With a beautifully carved out moon representing the Eid ka Chaand and mosque structure in the backdrop, he writes Eid Mubarak. Even has even carved out Happy Eid-Al-Fitr. This Eid 2020 will be a different celebration for everyone due to the lockdown, but you can always send out your wishes and greetings to convey your feelings to your loved ones. We wish all our readers, have a safe and Happy Eid al-Fitr.