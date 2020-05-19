Cyclone Amphan Sand Art Created by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach With the Message ‘Don’t Panic, Stay Safe’ (View Pic)

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Super cyclone 'Amphan' (Photo Credit: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)

Super cyclone 'Amphan' is expected to make landfall on May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh. As the government is adopting measures to lessen the damage, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter sharing a sand art urging people to not panic and stay safe. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that cyclone Amphan will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours. People, especially those of the fishing community are advised to not venture into North Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Amphan Now Equivalent to a Category 5 Hurricane, Experts Forecast it to be One of the Worst Storms Over Bay of Bengal Since 1999 Super Cyclone in Odisha.

The sand art shows the cyclone swirling up next to the map of India. It reads, "Don't panic! stay safe." He tweeted it with the caption, "Don't panic during #CycloneAmphan. Stay alert & Stay Safe. My Sand Art at #Puri beach, #Odisha." Sudarsan Pattnaik often makes sand art relating to social issues, festivals, events and those that of national interests. Cyclone Amphan Moving Towards West Bengal Coasts as Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Likely in North 24 Parganas And East Medinipur Districts: IMD.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art on Super cyclone 'Amphan':

During a press conference held on Monday along with IMD DG M Mohapatra, Pradhan said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was not taking Amphan lightly as it is only the second time that India is facing a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal region. He said, when Amphan makes landfall the wind speed is expected to be between 195-200 km per hour and it will be in residential areas. Houses with a thatched roof, coconut trees, telecom and electrical lines may suffer serious damage during the cyclone. In West Bengal, 19 teams with four on standby and 13 teams in Odisha and 17 on standby will be deployed to help in the evacuation.