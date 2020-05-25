Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes and Ramadan Kareem Images Take Over Twitter: Netizens Share Eid ul-Fitr Greetings to Send Messages of Happy Eid

Eid Mubarak twitter wishes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Happy Eid or Eid Mubarak everyone! The significant celebration of Ramzan Eid, which follows the end of holy month of Ramadan is being marked today in India. It is one of the most awaited festivals for Muslims all around the world, although the dates of celebration differ. This year because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown enforced because of it, everyone has to celebrate this Eid at Home. But to let down any spirits of the festival, social media is already buzzing with wishes and images of Eid Mubarak 2020. The top trends on Twitter this morning are #EidMubarak1441H, #eidmubarak2020, #EidAtHome, #EidalFitr2020, #EidalFitr2020, #EidUlFitr with beautiful images and wishes.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the 10th Shawwal month of the Islamic calendar. Eid is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and fervour. People deck their homes, wear new clothes, prepare a delicious meal course and there are special prayers for the day. Muslims pray for peace and happiness. Of course, there are customary greetings of Eid Mubarak 2020 and Ramadan Kareem. People have taken to social media to wish everyone.

wish you and your loved ones a very happy and blessed Eid.#eidmubarak2020 pic.twitter.com/MPLzxos1R9 — Ajarul sk (@ajarul0) May 25, 2020

We urge all our readers to have safe celebrations of Eid. We know this Eid 2020 will be different for you but it is for our own safety. We hope the above images and messages also help you to convey your greetings to your loved ones. Wishing you all Eid Ul-Fitr Mubarak!