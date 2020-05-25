Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Others Extend Eid Mubarak Greetings

Political Leaders Extend Eid Greetings (Photo Credits: PTI/ ANI)

New Delhi, May 25: On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr being celebrated across the country today, several political leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended their wishes to people of the nation. Several political leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor among others to Twitter to wish people on the special day.

The President greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Idu’l Fitr. In his message the President sent best wishes to all fellow Indians, including those settled abroad, on Id-ul-Fitr that comes in wake of prayers and fasting during the holy month of Ramazan. "Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace & harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with & caring for the vulnerable & needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread", he tweeted. Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Urdu Shayari, Facebook Quotes, SMS and GIF Messages to Send on Eid al-Fitr.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the nation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday. Describing Eid as an occasion for families and communities to come together, he requested everyone to follow safety norms of social distancing during celebrations. “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr", he said. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Greetings & Eid Mubarak Images in HD For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Quotes & Wallpapers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to extend his greeting on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. "Greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival further strengthens the social fabric and bring more peace and harmony in our country. Eid Mubarak!", he tweeted.

The Congress party extended their wishes to people of the nation on Twitter. "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May the Almighty give us strength to overcome these trying times and bring us more peace & prosperity", the tweet read.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. "Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you", he tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also wished people of the nation on the special day. "Wishing all celebrants a Blessed Eid (I know it’s only tomorrow for some, but good wishes will endure!)", he tweeted.

Eid-ul-Fitr has traditionally been a celebration that marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which followers of the faith observe a fast from dawn to dusk.