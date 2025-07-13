Mumbai, July 13: An Indian startup laid off 19 employees overnight and shut down its operations. The employees were told about their layoffs over a video call. This incident was shared by one of the affected employees on a popular social media platform, highlighting how a normal working day ended with layoffs and a company shutdown. The users were told the reason in a meeting about the sudden decision made by the company.

In a Reddit post, the employee affected by the startup layoffs explained what happened to the staff and why the company shut down. The user said, "It was supposed to be just another normal workday at our (now former) startup. But around midday, we all got an unexpected email from the CEO calling for an urgent all-hands meeting."

Startup Shut Down Overnight, Laid Off 19 Employees

Reason for Startup Shutdown and Layoffs That Affected 19 Employees

In a Reddit post, "Traditional-Knee-834" the user explained in the "r/developersIndia" subreddit that the team had been informed that the company was running out of money. They were told they would not get paid for the month, and the company was shutting down immediately. The investors had pulled out, and the staff was told not to report from the following day.

The user said, "And just like that, a four-year-old startup was gone. Nineteen people, myself included, are suddenly out of a job." The Reddit user said no "warning" was given to the laid-off employees. Although the company CEO told the team to help find, the user said it was not sure how much to count on that. The Reddit user said to have posted on the platform to "process everything" and handle the shock and bounce back.

The users engaged with the post, and one asked, "Did you get leaving letter or experience letter?". Another said, to which the user replied that they were to get the documentation soon. Another user said that he had similar experience and he "opened Slack and nobody was online." A different user said, "I was exactly in this situation last month.. Reach out to HR... update your profiles." Many other users tried to interact with the Reddit user and offered help in ways they could.

