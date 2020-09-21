Social media is like a one-stop destination for dog lovers across the world. Pooches of a rare kind, their adorable acts and videos capturing random things dogs do, making all of us go aww, over and over again, are everywhere on the internet. While all the pups are equally adorable, there are a few, which made their way, straight to the hearts of netizens. Among them is the cute dog, Enzo Viola from Texas, US, whose distinctive black patch on his face has made him a social media star. He is a golden retriever born with a rare genetic mutation that has given him a unique and cutest look. Since, Enzo is already Instagram’s favourite, in this article, we bring you some adorable pictures and videos of the pooch that will make you fall snout over tail for his distinctive black patch. From Happy Dog Spraining Tail From Excessive Wagging to Man Using Drone to Walk Dog, 5 Cutest Videos on Internet to Watch RN!

Enzo joined his family when he was around two months old and has always been like any other pooch. His Instagram bio reads that he loves to nap, take a long-walk, snuggle with the hoomans, play, and he also happens to have a rare genetic mutation. Despite being a golden retriever, a breed that typically sports a coat of one colour, Enzo was born with a large black splotch around one of his eyes and down the side of his face. According to reports, the splotch is caused by a rare disorder called a pigmented somatic cell mutation. Dog Waits on Bridge After Owner Jumps Off It in China, Other Such Instances of Dog's Loyalty Towards Their Hoomans That Prove Why They Are Man's Best Friend.

Meet Enzo!

If a pigment somatic mutation takes place during the development of the embryo, patches of another colour appear on the animal. This is often seen as black patches on Labradors and Golden Retrievers breeds. Enzo’s condition is not all common, making him a very special and incredibly unique-looking doggo for his breed. Two Dog BFFs Talking to Each Other via Video Conferencing Call Amid the Pandemic Goes Viral.

That Adorable Look!

While he may be a rarity, the adorable dog has absolutely no idea that he is any different from any other pooches. The patch does not hurt or bother Enzo, and the three-year-old good boy is full of energy and fun. His Instagram page has so many pictures of Enzo cuddling up with his bestie, taking well-deserved naps and offering some of the brightest smiles to make your day.

A Poser!

Enzo With His Bestie!

BFF Goals!

Sleepy Head!

A Happy Dog!

Isn’t he so adorable? Enzo is now added to the list of internet’s most favourite dogs. While he may look a little different, the pooch is still like any other dog and his family and the dog lovers on social media will always be fond of him for exactly who he is—adorable and playful!

