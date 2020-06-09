Dog Waits on Bridge After Owner Jumps Off It in China, Other Such Instances of Dog's Loyalty Towards Their Hoomans That Prove Why They Are Man's Best Friend (Watch Heartbreaking Videos)

Dog waiting for deceased owners (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Dogs are a man's best friend is a statement that we have grown up reading and dog owners would know how true it stands. Be it pets or strays, the bond these canines develop with their humans is sometimes inexplicable in words. There are so many instances which showcase the loyalty and attachment these animals have for their owners, some dying to protect them, some others waiting patiently for their dead family to return! There are records of pooches who have waited for their hoomans to come back after they have passed away. Remember Hachiko, the Japanese dog who is known for his loyalty? We look at such other examples of dogs that went viral in recent times. Dog Owner Breaks Down After Being Reunited With Long-Lost Pet, Emotional Video Goes Viral.

Dog in China Waits on a Bridge

A faithful dog was spotted sitting on the Yangtze Bridge in Wuhan, China. When a man spotted him, he decided to adopt him but he ran away. On enquiring with the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association it was revealed that the dog's owner had jumped off the bridge on May 30. Locals are now looking for the pooch who was seen frequenting the bridge for four days!

Watch The Video Here:

Dog in China Waits For Owner Who Died of COVID-19

A dog owner in China passed away in February because of the deadly Coronavirus flu. His pet Xiao Bao was waiting in the hospital for three months now. The staff at the hospital had been taking care and feeding the pooch, who was until recently shifted to a dog shelter. Pictures of Xiao Bao went viral on social media last month.

Check Pics Here:

Loyal #dog waits at a #Wuhan hospital for 3 months after his owner dies from covid-19 7-yo dog Xiao Bao waited patiently for his owner at Wuhan hospital.Staff at Wuhan Taikang Hospital fed Xiao Bao Xiao's owner died 5 days after being admitted pic.twitter.com/H31Ls2Dsrh — Hans Solo (@thandojo) May 26, 2020

Dog in Thailand Waits By Pond Where Owner Drowned

Last year, another clip of a dog waiting by a pond for his deceased owner had gone viral. A 56-year-old sprinkler in Thailand was working on his farm when he slipped on a steep bank and fell into the water. His pet was named Mhee was captured waiting by the pond, hoping his owner would return out soon. When the family went in search of the man they found their dog in desolate state. Rescuers were called in and the man's body was recovered.

Watch The Video Here:

Dog in Greece Sits on Owner's Accident Spot

A stubborn pet in Greece, used to come and sit at the same spot where his owner died in a car accident. Many locals tried to adopt the pooch but he would come back to the same spot. His loyalty towards the owner had everyone calling him "Greek Hachiko." Locals then built him a small kennel near the spot, where the pooch stayed.

Watch His Video Here:

All of these instances prove that dogs can also get so attached to their loved ones. Each of these pets has a heartbreaking story and them loyally waiting, hoping their owner would return also gives so many feels! To all the dog lovers and owners, make sure you hug your pooches a little extra tight today and pamper them with all the love.