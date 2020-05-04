Paw Talks! Two Dog BFFs Talking to Each Other via Video Conferencing Call Amid the Pandemic Goes Viral

Two Dogs Video Conference Call (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has gripped us all. Countries which are severely hit by the virus are under lockdown. People are forced to stay indoors, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Just like humans, their furry companions are staying at their home too, limiting their interactions with friends. It is not a fun time, but pet dogs and cats are also following the protocols by staying inside. Hence, one dog owner arranged for a video conferencing call between his pet and his parents’ dog. What a paw talk! The Ireland man set up the conference call so that the fur buddies can have a live chat with one another, and discuss the ongoing crisis, of course in their own language. The adorable video of the BFFs has since gone viral on social media. Big Poppa, the Sad Bulldog From Atlanta Becomes Quarantine Mascot, Pet Parents Send Virtual Hugs in a Viral Twitter Thread.

Jeremy Howard from Ireland, reported that his dog and his parents’ pet are good friends and they miss each other, playing together and messing up too. So, he decided to arrange for a video for his dog, Laika and his friend, Henri. The pets can be seen enjoying their virtual meet up via Zoom call. It seems like they are having quite a serious discussion. The adorable video thousands of likes and comments, with people guessing what the pooches could possibly discuss. How to Take Care of Dogs During Quarantine? From Making Dog Homes to Letting Them Watch Movies, Pet Parents Share Pics & Videos of How They Spend With Time Their Pooches.

Watch Video of the Dogs Video Conferencing!

BARKING FROM HOME: These dog BFFs, who normally spend every day together, had a catch up 'chat' on video call during lockdown. https://t.co/80UeHxCVRh pic.twitter.com/45jpckRcMe — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2020

We all miss our friends, and so are our fur buddies. They are missing out on a lot too. Playing outside at the park, barking at strangers, chasing each other for no reason and many more, our pets’ daily lives have been impacted too. It is a nice idea for Laika’s owner to arrange for a video call with its BFF and the adorable video has made our day, as well.