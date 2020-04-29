Did Labour Ministry Issue Circular Asking Companies Not to Sack Employees or Reduce Wages? Here's What PIB Fact-Check Says

Screenshot of circular issued by Labour Ministry (Photo Credits: PIB Fact Check)

New Delhi, April 29: A circular/letter, claimed to be issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, asking companies not to sack their employees or cut salaries during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown is going viral on social media platforms. As social media is flooded with misinformation and fake news, many sought to know whether the circular is genuine. The PIB Fact Check has confirmed the veracity of the circular. Retirement Age of Central Government Employees to be Reduced to 50? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Fake News.

"In this critical time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the Ministry of Labour and Employment advises all public and private employers to support their employees and workers," said a letter circulated by Joint Secretary Kalpana Rajsinghot on March 20. "The termination of employee from the job or reduction in wages in this scenario would further deepen the crisis and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee but also hamper their morale to combat their fight with this pandemic," she added. Money Transferred to Bank Accounts by Government During Coronavirus Lockdown Will be Taken Back if Not Withdrawn? PIB Fact-Checks Fake Viral Message.

The PIB Fact Check said the circular/letter was indeed issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. "A circular is doing rounds on social media projecting to be from @LabourMinistry. #PIBFactCheck: Found True! The Ministry has requested all chief secretaries to advise employers of all establishments to not terminate or reduce wages of their employees amid #Covid_19," read a tweet by the PIB Fact Check.

A deluge of fake news has erupted on social media platforms with many falling for false claims made around the coronavirus outbreak. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - - or visit .