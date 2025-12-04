Is 'Eagle Grabbing Schoolboy' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Showing Eagle Attacking Child Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, December 4: Did an eagle grab a schoolboy and later throw him to the ground? The question comes as a video going viral on social media shows an eagle grabbing a school student. The viral clip showing an eagle attacking a child was shared by an Instagram user, who captioned the video, "Don’t underestimate the power of an Eagle". In the video, an eagle is seen grabbing a schoolboy and then soaring low above the ground.

As the video moves ahead, the eagle is seen throwing the child to the ground. The viral clip appears to be genuine and shows several students playing on what appears to be a school ground. Since being shared online, the viral clip has garnered nearly one lakh views and over 200 shares. The video showing the eagle has also been shared on Facebook. Although the video appears to be real, scroll below to know the truth. Did India Deny Overflight Clearance to Pakistani Aircraft Carrying Humanitarian Assistance to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka? Fake Claim by Pakistan Foreign Office Debunked.

Eagle Grabbing Schoolboy Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Video Is AI-Generated

The viral clip is an artificial intelligence-generated video surfacing online (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

Viral Video Showing Eagle Attacking Child Is an AI Video

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the video was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The widely circulated video showing an eagle grabbing a schoolboy and later throwing him to the ground was made by Rahul Nanda, an AI filmmaker. "Comment imagine art if you want to know the secret website I use to make such ai generated photos and videos," Nanda said, thereby indicating that the viral clip is an AI video.

A look at his Instagram profile revealed that Rahul Nanda creates AI videos, Imagine Art, Sora 2 and other AI tools. In the past, he has shared AI-generated videos showing an elephant saving a leopard, a monkey and an eagle fighting, and a bride riding a pig, among others. Nanda has over 4,30,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares AI-generated videos. Is the 'Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall.

Hence, the alleged claim that an eagle grabbed a schoolboy and later threw him to the ground is not true. As clarified above, the viral clip is an AI-generated video made by an AI filmmaker. The viral video was made using Imagine Art, an AI tool to generate photos, videos, and shorts, among others, using a text prompt. It is unclear if Rahul Nanda shared the video to spread fake news or for fun.

