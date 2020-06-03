Fact Check: Indian Spiderman Emerges Amid Cyclone Nisarga? Know Truth Behind Viral Clip of Man Appearing to Fly in Strong Cyclonic Winds

Indian spiderman in Nisarg cyclone (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat saw the landfall and effect of Cyclone Nisarg today. After the cyclonic storm made its landfall in Alibag, Raigad district of Maharashtra, regions around were lashed with heavy rains and wind. Among the videos showing the intensity of these winds and rains, a clip of a man flying off holding on to a shop's shutter is being shared on Twitter. It is shared with a caption calling him Indian spiderman in Nisarg Cyclone! Mostly intended for fun, some people have shared it along as an effect of the cyclone. But let us tell you before you go on to believe it, it is a fake video, not from Nisarg Cyclone. It is an old clip which has been edited well. Cyclone Nisarga Landfall Videos: NDRF Shares Footage of Storm Hitting Alibaug Coast in Maharashtra's Raigad.

Twitter is a platform to keep updated with the latest happenings from around the world. #CycloneNisarg, #NisargaUpdate, #Mumbai and many more related hashtags were trending online since this morning with people posting updates from their regions. Among them was a video clip of a man outside a shop, probably holding on to a shutter. Because of the wind speed, he flew as the shutter swings upwards. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. The exact details of when and where this footage is from are not known but it is definitely not from Nisarg cyclone as some Twitter users have claimed. It is an edited clip from least 2 years ago. Indian Spiderman Kothi Rama From Karnataka Rescued from Jog Falls, Watch Video of his Climbing Skills.

Watch The Viral Clip Here:

Check Similar Claims of Nisarg Mumbai:

Here's The Original Video:

Now, if you compare the two clips, you can see the bottom timeline is edited out and music is added. So while, it may have been shared for fun purposes, we would like to tell you it is not from cyclone Nisarga. If you come across this clip on WhatsApp or other social media as an aftermath of these cyclonic storms, do correct them.

