Cyclone Nisarga Landfall Videos: NDRF Shares Footage of Storm Hitting Alibaug Coast in Maharashtra's Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga is the worst storm to hit Maharashtra coast since 1891 | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 3: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), whose 43 teams are deployed along the coast of Maharashtra and Gujarat to prevent casualties due to cyclone Nisarga, shared visuals of the landfall. The process of landfall began shortly before 1 pm off Alibaug, and the "severe cyclonic storm" struck the coastline shortly thereafter with wind speed as high as 120 kmph. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

The cyclone is expected to reach Mumbai, Thane and Palghar - three among the most densest districts of Maharashtra - by 4 pm. Heavy to heavy rainfall and gushing winds at around 80 kmph was reported in the region by the time this report was published. After complete landfall, Mumbai may face winds of upto 110 kmph.

Watch Videos of Landfall Shared by NDRF

Clip of Full Landfall in Alibaug

Fiercest Cyclone in Maharashtra in Last 129 Years

Tin Roof Atop Building Blown Away

According to the IMD, the landfall was expected to be completed in the nxt one hour. The storm would weaken in the next six hours and turn into a depression before drifting further northwards into the Arabian Sea. The centre of the cyclonic activity, however, will remain layered over coastal Maharashtra till it remains intense.

"The rear part of the wall cloud region is still over the sea and the landfall process will be completed in one hour. Its current intensity near the centre is 90-100 kmph to 110kmph. It will move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm during next 6 hours," the IMD said.