In a sensational bust, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Noida unit has arrested Harsh Vardhan Jain for operating a fake “embassy” out of a rented house in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar area. Jain posed as a consul or ambassador of fictional nations like West Arctica, Seborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia. He drove luxury vehicles with fake diplomatic number plates and used doctored photos of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries to con unsuspecting victims. The STF recovered INR 44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency, 12 fake diplomatic passports, forged Ministry of External Affairs documents, counterfeit seals from 34 entities, forged PAN cards, and fake press IDs. Jain allegedly used these false credentials to lure people with promises of international jobs, diplomatic ranks, and high-level government access. Four luxury vehicles were seized in the raid. Officials are now investigating how far his fraudulent network extended across India and abroad. ‘Fake Doctor’ Caught in Madhya Pradesh: Man Treats Patients for a Year After Landing Government Job at Jabalpur Hospital With Forged BAMS Degree, Court Orders FIR.

Fake Embassy Fraud in Ghaziabad

To lure people in securing job overseas, Harshvardhan Jain used morphed pictures with world leaders and VIPs. Multiple high-end cars with diplomatic registration plates was also seized. pic.twitter.com/mrUZvHBf8K — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 23, 2025

#WATCH | Noida unit of UP STF busted an illegal embassy running in Ghaziabad and arrested Harsh Vardhan Jain, who was running an illegal West Arctic Embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar calling himself Consul/Ambassador of countries like West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia,… pic.twitter.com/BX6vaTLESJ — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

