Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who stood alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief the media after India’s airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK, is being celebrated for her courage and legacy. A trailblazer, she was the first Indian woman to command a military contingent in an international exercise in 2016. In a resurfaced 2017 interview, she revealed her deep-rooted military lineage, noting her great-grandmother fought alongside Rani Laxmi Bai. A Gujarat native, Colonel Qureshi holds a postgraduate degree in biochemistry and served with UN peacekeeping forces. Her father, Taj Mohammed Qureshi, expressed immense pride in her. The powerful image of two women officers leading the post-strike briefing sent a strong message of India’s strength and equality. Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh Who Took Centre Stage As India Briefed the World About Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

Old Video of Colonel Sophia Qureshi Goes Viral

Colonel Sofia Qureshi who co-briefed India's communication today has full on military background 1. Dad is in army 2. Grand dad is in army 3. Her great grandmother was with Laxmi bai True nationalists 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bKwYU2O0Rk — Kaustubh (@DexterousRd) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)