Govt Providing Monthly Allowances to Unemployed People Under Pradhan Mantri Berojgaar Bhatta Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Post

New Delhi, May 26: A social media post calming that the government is giving Rs 3,500 to class X passed, unemployed individuals between the age group of 18-40 years under the Pradhan Mantri Berojgaar Bhatta Yojana is being widely circulated and shared. The viral posts also provides a link to register online for the said scheme and avail benefits. Fake Organisation Issues Notification Claiming to Offer Jobs Under Indian Govt, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth.

Debunking false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the viral post is fake. PIB further advises people to not share their personal information on such fake websites. NRA Announces Vacancies For Over 8 Lakh Posts Without Any Entrance Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

Fact Check By PIB:

The government and its various agencies have time and again urged people to be careful about such claims and do not believe any other source of information apart from the official notification from the competent authorities. People are also advised to check and verify such claims before sharing their personal details on such website and avoid being misled.

Fact check

Claim : Govt giving Rs 3,500 to jobless people under Pradhan Mantri Berojgaar Bhatta Yojana. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

