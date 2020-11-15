Govt Providing Rs 10,000 to Every Family in India Under ‘PM Funds’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, November 15: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter claiming that the Modi government is providing Rs 10,000 to every family across the country. The fake claim further states that the government is providing the help to each family of the nation under the 'PM Funds'. The claim states: "In a post viral on social media, it is being claimed that under the Government of India 'PM Funds' every family Rs 10,000". The misleading rumour has caused confusion among people.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is fake and misleading. It added saying that the Government of India has not made any such announcement. "This claim is fake. The Government of India has not made any such announcement nor does any fund like 'PM Funds' exist", the PIB Fact check stated. Govt Depositing Rs 90,000 in Bank Accounts of All Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Samman Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral YouTube Video.

दावा:- सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत सरकार 'PM Funds' के तहत प्रत्येक परिवार को ₹10,000 प्रदान कर रही है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह दावा फर्जी है। भारत सरकार ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है और ना ही 'PM Funds' जैसा कोई फंड मौजूद है। pic.twitter.com/iWB883iDQq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 13, 2020

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, fake news is spreading on social media like wildfire. The government has advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours about any such fake government schemes. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Claim : In a post viral on social media, it is being claimed that under the Government's 'PM Funds' scheme, every family will get Rs 10,000. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake and the Govt has not made any such announcement. It added that there is no such fund like 'PM Funds'. Full of Trash Clean

