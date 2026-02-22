London, February 22: The 28-year-old son of high-profile Ukrainian crime figure Oleksandr "Narik" Petrovsky has been kidnapped during a vacation in Bali, triggering a massive international ransom demand. Igor Komarov was reportedly abducted on February 19, by an unidentified group that has since released a graphic video showing the victim with severe injuries. The kidnappers are demanding a USD 10 million ransom, claiming the sum represents funds allegedly stolen through illicit call-center scams linked to the Petrovsky family.

The abduction occurred while Komarov was staying on the island with his brother, Ermak Petrovsky, who managed to escape during the initial confrontation. Authorities believe the kidnappers tracked Komarov's location through social media posts shared by his girlfriend, Eva Mishalova, which included photos of the couple on a boat around Valentine's Day. The case has sent shockwaves through both the Indonesian tourism sector and the Ukrainian underworld, as the captors have warned that any police or mob intervention will result in the victim's death. Kidnapping Bid Caught on Camera in Italy: Man Arrested After Attempted Abduction of 1-Year-Old Girl at Bergamo Supermarket.

In a disturbing video circulated on encrypted messaging apps, a visibly injured Komarov is seen pleading with his family to pay the USD 10 million ransom. The footage confirms the extreme violence of the captors; Komarov appears to have missing fingers and shattered legs. The kidnappers have threatened to amputate an arm next if their demands are not met immediately.

During the recorded message, Komarov reportedly divulged details regarding his father's alleged protection rackets for fraud operations. The kidnappers claim the USD 10 million is "restitution" for money lost in a call-center scam they allege was facilitated by the Petrovsky organisation. South Africa Shocker: 4 Armed Men Kidnap US Pastor at Gunpoint During Church Service in Eastern Cape, Investigation Underway.

Escaped Witness and Tracking Methods

Ermak Petrovsky, who was present during the ambush, has reportedly provided a statement to private security consultants, though his current whereabouts remain undisclosed for safety reasons. It is believed that the group specifically targeted Igor after his digital footprint allowed them to pin down his exact itinerary on the island.

Security experts have long warned high-profile figures about the risks of "real-time" social media posting in regions with active organised crime elements. In this instance, the high-resolution images of the couple's private boat rental reportedly provided enough geographic metadata for the kidnappers to plan the snatch-and-grab.

While the Indonesian National Police (Polri) have been alerted, the kidnappers have explicitly stated that the presence of law enforcement will end all negotiations. The Petrovsky family, based primarily in Dnipro, Ukraine, has a significant and controversial reputation, with Oleksandr Petrovsky often cited in Ukrainian media as a powerful figure in the regional shadow economy.

The situation remains highly volatile as the deadline for the ransom payment approaches. This incident highlights an increasing trend of "ransom-for-restitution" kidnappings, where criminal groups target the family members of rivals to settle financial disputes originating from global cyber-fraud and scam operations.

Oleksandr Petrovsky, widely known by the moniker "Narik," has been a figure of interest for Ukrainian law enforcement for decades. While he has reinvented himself as a businessman and philanthropist in recent years, international intelligence reports frequently link his associates to various grey-market activities. The current kidnapping suggests that his family's global movements are being monitored by rival factions seeking to settle old debts outside of European borders.

