Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai today appealed to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. He further said that he has ordered to close all high schools and colleges for next three days.

See Tweet:

I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 8, 2022

