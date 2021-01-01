Labourers Asked to Deboard Rajdhani Express in Jharkhand Despite Having Confirmed Tickets? PIB Fact Check Claims It is 'Fake News'

New Delhi, January 1: Indian Railways have strongly denied the claims made by several media reports that two labourers were deboarded from Rajdhani Express in Jharkhand despite having confirmed tickets. PIB did a fact check on the claims and found that the piece of information being circulated by several media houses is fake.

According to reports, the Railway officials have also released CCTV footage from the railway platform to prove that the passengers arrived at the station after the train had left the station, and they had lodged a false complaint.

According to several Hindi reports, two labourers Ramchandra Yadav and Ajay Yadav were deboarded from the New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express at the Koderma Junction in Jharkhand. The reason claimed by the TTE was that train is for VIPs and they are not privileged enough to board the train. Following which, they went and registered a complaint against the TTE with the station master. Indian Railways Now Adani Railways? Fact Check Shows the Viral Image of Platform Ticket is Morphed.

Here's the CCTV footage released by Indian Railways

The Railways have further clarified that there was no altercation between the passengers and any Railway Staff on duty at Koderma. The piece of information that labourers were asked to deboard the train are fake. Readers are requested to not believe in any rumours and to always cross-check before forwarding it to your friends and family.

