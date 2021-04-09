Mumbai, April 9: An old video showing huge crowd at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The old video of crowded CSMT is circulated claiming to be from yesterday. As the clip is widely shared, PIB Fact Check, a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies, issued a clarification today. Viral Audio Claiming Masks Distributed At Govt Hospitals Are Making People Unconscious is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check.

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check said the video, which is from last year, is "being mischievously shared". "A video of heavily crowded Mumbai CST Platform is being shared on social media claiming to be from yesterday. The video is old and is being mischievously shared with recent dates. Please don't share this video," read the tweet. "Crowded Mumbai CST platform video is from last year," PIB Fact Check clarified. Video Claiming WHO Has Warned of 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths in India by 15 April Is Fake News, Says UN Body.

Old Video of Crowded CSMT Goes Viral With Recent Dates:

A video of heavily crowded Mumbai CST Platform is being shared on social media claiming to be from yesterday. #PIBFactCheck: The video is old and is being mischievously shared with recent dates. Please don't share this video. pic.twitter.com/bT69Fok5GX — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2021

Mumbai is one of the worst-effect city in Maharashtra which is battling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The country's financial capital reported 8,938 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking up the tally to 491,980, while there were 25 deaths, increasing the toll to 11,881. The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - notched 16,574 new cases, a day after touching a new high of 19,952, taking up its total to 10,27,572 now, and deaths zooming up to 20,887.

While the Maharashtra government has announced new set of restrictions and weekend lockdown amid the COVID-19 surge, local train services in Mumbai have not halted. Some experts hold local trains for spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

