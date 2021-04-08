Viral Audio Claiming Masks Distributed At Govt Hospitals Are Making People Unconscious is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check

New Delhi, April 8: When the world is grappling to deal with COVID-19, mischievous elements are spreading fake news with the motive to create chaos and panic among the masses. One such audio clip is being shared on various social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp. In the audio clip, a man could be heard saying that free masks that are being distributed in various government and non-government hospitals. are making people unconscious, after which they are being admitted to coronavirus wards. However, the PIB Fact Check termed it as fake.

The PIB Fact Check team said that people should verify these kinds of messages before sharing. It tweeted, "A fake audio clip is being shared on Whats App with claims that masks distributed at government hospitals will make people unconscious and then they will be shifted to coronavirus wards. Before forwarding these kinds of messages, people should verify the facts." Fake Viral WhatsApp Audio Message on COVID-19 Linked Falsely to Medanta Hospital’s MD Dr Naresh Trehan Surfaces Again This Year; Hospital Urges People Not Believe In The Audio Clip.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Last week, a fake viral WhatsApp message regarding "COVID-19 three stages" treatment falsely linked to Tata Health again surfaced. The same message was spread last year also. The fake message is being spread as a Tata Group advisory. The viral post is spreading misinformation about the treatment of the virus.

Fresh COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India on Thursday, surpassing the 1.26 lakh mark in a single day. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,29,28,574. With 685 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,66,862.

Claim : Free masks distributed at government hospitals are making people unconscious and later they are being admitted to coronavirus wards. Conclusion : The audio clip claiming that masks distributed at government hospitals are making people unconscious and later they are being admitted to coronavirus wards is fake.

